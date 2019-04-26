FRANK A. PIAZZA, SR.

1943-2019

Frank Anthony Piazza, Sr. ended his earthly journey in the presence of a family that dearly loved him on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 75. We are comforted that on the most sacred of Holy Days, he was called to the Lord.

Frank was born in Houston, Texas on September 7, 1943. He graduated from St. Anne's Catholic Grade School and Marian High School. Frank studied all aspects of art and photography at the University of Houston. He excelled in every endeavor that he ever pursued.

Frank was known to all as "one of a kind," and his humor and wit were second to none. Everyone loved listening to his colorful stories and life experiences. His talents and accolades were in abundance from self-taught chef, owner of The Italian Café for nearly 25 years, artist, photographer, author of poetry and cookbooks. He prided himself in taking his closest friends on tours to his beloved Italy and shared his love of the country through sight, sound, taste and drink. He was brilliant and a person "extraordinaire." Frank's greatest pleasure was being with his family, friends and his four-legged companion, Tinkerbell. He had a deep connection and love for all animals. He continued to mourn the loss of his Great Dane, Neptune. Frank was an amazing husband and an awe-inspiring father, grandfather and friend. He was a man of great faith and character and lived his life always doing right by others.

Frank is survived by the love of his life of 48 years, Bessilyn Carrabba Piazza and their sons, Frank A. Piazza, Jr. and wife, Michelle, and Mark A. Piazza and wife, Paola. He cherished and adored his four beautiful granddaughters Isabella, Francesca, Marissa, and Valentina Piazza. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings, along with numerous relatives and lifelong friends that loved him unconditionally.

In celebration of Frank's life, Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale St., Houston from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by Father John Rooney to be held on Monday, April 29, at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 3131 El Dorado Blvd., Houston. There will be a reception following his service at the Parish Hall. His wishes are to have a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please direct any contributions in Frank's memory to St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church.

Serving as pallbearers are John Charles Carrabba, III, John Marion Carrabba, Tony Conte, Jr., Dr. Rocco C. Piazza, II, John Anthony Sicola, and Oscar Charles Sicola.

Please visit Frank Piazza's online memorial tribute at www.dignitymemorial.com to offer your words of comfort and condolences to his family.

The following poem was written and dedicated to Bessilyn in 2014.

"Together Forever

with Love"

You may not see me.

You may not hear me.

I am the spirit

that never sleeps.

I am the wings on

an angel's back.

I am the cool breeze

on the back of your neck

on a sultry day.

When you feel that

gentle kiss on your cheek,

I am saying I am at

your side to make all

your dreams come true.

And I will always protect

you from harm's way.

We will be together forever.

From Frank Piazza's

Book of Poetry Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary