Frank Lee Rister1936-2020Frank Lee Rister, age 84, was born in Houston, Texas May 22, 1936 and passed away peacefully October 12, 2020 with his family beside him. He is now in Heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, celebrating with all his loved ones who preceded him in death. He was an Ordained Deacon in the Baptist Church and a member of Houston's First Baptist Church.Frank was a devoted Christian husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be incredibly missed by those that knew him but they rejoice in knowing they will be reunited again.Preceded in death by his Son, Dennis L. Rister, parents Walter I. and Gussie Rister, Brother & Sister-in-Law W.C. (Dub) & Loy Rister, Brother Edward E. Rister, Sister Geraldine (Rister) Warhol, Sister & Brother-in-Law Dorothy (Rister) & Johnny Volpe, and Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law Corbitt L. & Jewel L. Aden.He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Madge (Aden) Rister, Son & Daughter-in-Law Mark & Debbie Rister, Daughter & Son-In-Law Marla Kay (Rister) & Kenneth Araiza. Four Grandchildren Lauren (Rister) Hilliard & her Husband Ryan Hilliard, Marcus Bradley Rister & his Fiance Kayla Kerr, Lucas Araiza & Jillian Araiza, Sister-in-Law Zelma (Rister) Clary, Brother-in-Law & Sister-in-Law D.R. (Bud) & Judy Philley and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Frank retired from Wyatt Field Service Company, (formerly Wyatt Metal & Boiler Works, Wyatt Industries, and Steel Tank Construction Company) in 1998 after 43 years of continuous service. He began his career with "Wyatt" working in the shop. After having worked in numerous other departments, both in the shop and the field construction company, he was President of the Company for his last 14 years of employment.He served on the Board of Directors for the Association of Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston (ABC) where he was First Vice President. He also was a Charter Member of the Board of Directors for the Houston Area Contractors Safety Council, Inc. (H.A.C.S.C).Frank proudly served in the United States Army in the 1st Cavalry Division Artillery (Korea DMZ).Visitation will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 5 - 8 PM. Address is 1101 Antoine, Houston, TX 77055.Funeral services will be held at Houston's First Baptist - Loop Campus in the Chapel on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11 AM. Address is 7401 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024.