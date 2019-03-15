|
|
Frank Antro Ruffino, Jr.
1950-2019
Frank Antro Ruffino, Jr., 68, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors with the graveside to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019