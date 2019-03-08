Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church
2504 Almeda Genoa Rd
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church
2504 Almeda Genoa Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frankie Dove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie Dove


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frankie Dove Obituary
Frankie Lee Johnson Dove
1927-2019
"Never to Be Forgotten"
Mrs. Dove departed this life
February 27, 2019.
Celebrating her life, honoring her legacy and remembering her always are her loving and devoted sons and daughters, Alus Dove (Audrey), Etta Dove, Arnette Johnson (Danny) and Reginald Dove; siblings, Christine Scourten, Martin Johnson and Mary Saunders; grandchildren, Monaka Dove, Stephanie Cudjoe (Anthony), DeAndre Johnson, Stephen Dove (Ladashia), Brandon Dove and Damieon Johnson; 5 great-grandchildren and many other dear relatives and friends
Mrs. Dove's life will be celebrated at Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, 2504 Almeda Genoa Rd., Saturday, March 9, 10:00 AM. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM.
Interment will be Pinegrove Cemetery, Nacogdoches, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now