|
|
Frankie Lee Johnson Dove
1927-2019
"Never to Be Forgotten"
Mrs. Dove departed this life
February 27, 2019.
Celebrating her life, honoring her legacy and remembering her always are her loving and devoted sons and daughters, Alus Dove (Audrey), Etta Dove, Arnette Johnson (Danny) and Reginald Dove; siblings, Christine Scourten, Martin Johnson and Mary Saunders; grandchildren, Monaka Dove, Stephanie Cudjoe (Anthony), DeAndre Johnson, Stephen Dove (Ladashia), Brandon Dove and Damieon Johnson; 5 great-grandchildren and many other dear relatives and friends
Mrs. Dove's life will be celebrated at Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, 2504 Almeda Genoa Rd., Saturday, March 9, 10:00 AM. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM.
Interment will be Pinegrove Cemetery, Nacogdoches, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019