Frankie Edell
STONEHAM
1933-2020
FRANKIE EDELL STONEHAM, 87, of Houston, Missouri City and Pearland, Texas, passed away at home September 16, 2020 of natural causes. Frankie was born in Houston on February 9, 1933, to Henry Hargrave and Gertrude Miller Hargrave, the sister of Betty Ann, Kathrin Louise and Edna Mae.
Frankie married her loving husband George M. Stoneham on August 8, 1953, in Houston. They started their family in the Denver Harbor neighborhood and were members of the Faith Memorial Baptist Church prior to living in the Briargate and Meadow Creek neighborhoods, where she joined the garden club, Loving Friends, and was a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4010. Frankie enjoyed painting and crafts, gardening, and fishing and the outdoors.
Frankie was the proud and loving mother of Frances Ann and George M. Stoneham, Jr., grandmother of Kevin and Timothy Stoneham and great-grandmother of Elenore Stoneham. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, and a number of brothers and sisters in law, and she is survived by her daughter Frances and her husband Patrick Ryan; her son George and his wife Patricia, and their sons, Kevin and his wife Taylor and their daughter Elenore, and Timothy; her sisters Betty Beard, Kathrin McCracken and her husband Fred, and Edna McCracken, her sister in law Jo Ann Meyers, and dozens of nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Forest Park Westheimer, 12800 Westheimer at Dairy Ashford, on Tuesday, September 22 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be PRIVATE but please join us on Facebook Live Stream on Wednesday, September 23 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Howard Agnew officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association
