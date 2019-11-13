Home

Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
Franklin Moss
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
Franklin "Frank" Moss


1946 - 2019
Franklin "Frank" Moss Obituary
Franklin Edward Moss, SR.
1946-2019
Franklin Edward Moss, Sr. ("Frank") passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 10th, after 73 years of life. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his loving wife Judy, son Eddie, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Levi and Jake Moss, and sisters Freddie Mae and Elaine.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15th at 10:00AM at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd, Houston, TX 77065.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019
