|
|
Franklin Patterson, Sr.
1921-2020
Franklin Patterson, Sr., age 98 of Kingwood, Texas, went home to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, the 21 st of March, 2020. Franklin was born in Grassy Creek near Navasota, Texas, on July 20, 1921.
Franklin wore many hats throughout his life, as "Pat", "Uncle Dood", and "Papa", as well as, devoted husband and proud father to six sons. His legacy will live on in the hearts of his family to always "Be Kind". He was truly one of the "Greatest Generation".
At a very young age, Pat joined the tree army in East Texas known as Civil Conservation Corps cutting trees to help build bridges throughout Texas. By the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was part of the Horse Cavalry. As part of the Signal Corp, he went overseas and was in the 2 nd wave at Omaha Beach on D Day in WWII and fought at the Battle of the Bulge earning 2 Bronze Stars. He was on a ship headed to Japan when the war ended. Upon his return to the States, he began working on the Rail Road where he met the love of his life, Wanda Rose Burleigh at a USO dance in Kinder La.
As a certified electrician, Pat worked on the railroad with Missouri Pacific Line for 38 years as a Signal Maintainer. He treasured his retirement of another 38 years, bringing Beekeeping into the family sharing "Patterson Honey" with friends and family. He was a proud member of the Melrose Masonic Lodge No. 1294 where he earned his 33rd Degree as a Master Mason. Pat was a devout Christian with long time memberships at Little York Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Kingwood. Last but not least, Pat raised his family on the Northside of Houston and coached many years for the Northside National Little League Baseball at Melrose Baseball Park.
"Papa" was a man of few words, but led with a strong moral compass of integrity, honor, and respect. He believed that hard work was good for the soul while teaching his children and grandchildren to garden and understand the value of fresh vegetables. He instilled the true meaning of farm to table meals. They hunted in his beloved Piney Woods of Jasper, Texas. Running a chainsaw and learning how to cut trees and clear roads through the piney woods are lessons he taught with great attention to detail. Though "Pat" was never in a hurry, there was nothing he could not fix; once completed, his work never had an issue.
He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Josephine Patterson, several siblings, other relatives & friends, and his dear son Paul Alton Patterson. He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Wanda Rose
Patterson and their 5 sons and families, Franklin Patterson, Jr. and wife Donna, Gary Patterson, Craig Patterson and wife Kelly, Scott Patterson and wife Debbie, John Patterson and wife Jamie. 12 Grandchildren, 3 Great grandchildren. 2 Siblings, Mattie Jo Beeson and husband Jack, Dean Patterson and wife Shirley. Several dear nephews and nieces. Special friends Earl Warner (his Wednesday night domino partner) and his wife Eleanor.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020