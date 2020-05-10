Franklin Mordecai Roth
1941-2020
Franklin Mordecai Roth, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Franklin was born on March 28, 1941 to the late Isadore and Mabel Roth. As a native Houstonian, Franklin spent his youth delivering newspapers, cultivating life-long friendships along his route, and dreaming of a life with his b'sheret (soulmate), Evelyn Pauly, whom he met at a B'nai B'rith Youth Organization meeting at the age of 14. The next 65 years together would be filled with love, family, faith, friendships and incredible travels.
Together, they shared a fairy tale life and love story that began during their days at San Jacinto High School where they graduated in 1959. Franklin was a frequent Sunday dinner guest at the Pauly house where he quickly endeared himself to Evelyn's mother, Erna, by displaying adoration not only for her daughter, but for her incredible meals.
After he and Evelyn married in 1962, Franklin joined his in-laws in the family meat packing business -- Blue Ribbon Packing Company. Franklin quickly proved himself to the family through his dedication and business acumen, and in a few short years his brothers-in-law became his best friends and life-long business partners. Together, they brought Blue Ribbon and later PREFCO to the pinnacle of success in the meat industry and propelled Blue Ribbon to be the #1 selling sausage and bacon in the city of Houston. Franklin was a true visionary and saw the importance of connecting with the community and partnering with local heroes, notably, Bum Phillips, to highlight the brand and further their reach in the region. Through his humble nature and good wit, he carefully cultivated each and every business relationship from his partners, to his contacts within the grocery, restaurant and institution sectors, his employees and the shoppers who loved their products. It was no surprise that his colleagues and customers became some of his closest friends, like family.
Outside of the office, Franklin was innately civic minded and held leadership roles including President of the Congregation Emanu El Brotherhood, board member of the Southwest Meat Association and lifetime committee member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Franklin loved to get involved and plan incredible events, even in his personal life, like the time he surprised his beloved wife on a milestone birthday by organizing 30+ family members and friends to travel to Las Vegas for a grand celebration. He never passed up an opportunity to celebrate his Evelyn.
Most weekends and vacations would find Franklin golfing with friends and family, cruising around the world with Evelyn and the rest of their growing family or spending some down time in Galveston with friends. Give Franklin a balcony overlooking the water, and he was content. And if you added a few tracks from Elvis or the Platters, that would be even better.
But the greatest source of joy for Franklin came from spending time with his loving family. Watching his three wonderful children mature, find their life's passions and eventually their own b'sherets, was the greatest gift for him. Attending games, gymnastics, dance and cheer competitions, graduations, birthdays and leadership events organized by his children and grandchildren brought him immense happiness and pride. He had a way of making everyone feel special, safe, appreciated and loved, always while impeccably dressed, wearing a dapper suit with matching tie and handkerchief – a tribute to his father, an accomplished Houston tailor. He often provided sage advice, which his family endearingly referred to as one of granddad's "old-timey stories." Each story contained a central theme of being the best version of yourself, advice that Franklin took to heart throughout his life.
Franklin was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Hans and Erna Pauly, and his brother-in-law, Fred Pauly. He is survived by his high school sweetheart, and devoted wife of 57 years, Evelyn, daughter Michelle Glauben and husband Barry, son Rodney and wife Robin, son Jason and wife Lynnie, grandchildren Hayley and Blake Glauben, Gavin, Cameron and Ellie Roth, brother-in-law Allen Pauly and wife Barbara, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family extends its utmost appreciation to Dr. James Willerson and Dr. Oscar Rosales, both of whom greatly contributed to Franklin's continued health and wellbeing. The family will remain forever grateful to Encore Caregivers, and especially his compassionate caregivers, Remmy, Lonia, Omo, Emanuel and Samuel, who became trusted friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 10th at the Emanu El Memorial Park with Rabbi Roy Walter, Rabbi Oren Hayon and Cantor Rollin Simmons officiating. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Congregation Emanu El or the charity of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.