Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
Rosary
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
6800 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX
Fred Allen Racey Obituary
Fred Allen Racey
1933-2019
Fred Allen Racey born March 31, 1933 in Winchester, Virginia passed away May 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife Gloria Guerrero Racey, children, Colleen and Mark, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from U.S. Steel and Penreco. He was past Faithful Navigator of the Fourth Degree of the Monsignor George A. Wilhelm Assembly Knights of Columbus. Fred was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6800 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77025. Rite of Committal will follow at Houston National Cemetery with full military honors.
Condolences may be offered at www.earthmanbellaire.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019
