Fred Joseph Curry
1930-2020
Fred J. Curry, Jr. of Missouri City, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, went home to be with his Heavenly Father, on Tuesday, the 4th of February 2020, at the age of 89.
Fred was a proud native Houstonian. He was nicknamed "Tuba" as a young boy for his booming voice. He always remembered his roots and loved his Heights heritage. Fred proudly referred to himself as a "Heights boy." He was recognized as an All City football player at John H. Reagan High School and attended Rice Institute on a football scholarship.
Fred entered the United States Air Force at the height of the Korean War. After four years, he received his honorable discharge and entered the School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. He graduated with a BBA in Finance and was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Soon after, Fred bought a family owned business, Pete's on the Drag. Pete's was a bar and grill for students and locals. Many a story have been told about the happenings at Pete's.
In 1958, Fred met the love of his life, Jann Hamann Montgomery, a widow with three young daughters. Fred and Jann married and he became an instant father, adopting Jann's daughters. Two more daughters were later born into the family. No one that knew Fred well could believe he had five daughters, but they were the joy of his life!
Fred was a successful life insurance agent and enjoyed his tenure with The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company until his retirement. Fred loved serving his clients and their families. He was a man of high character and integrity and took pride in doing the right thing for his clients.
Fred was an active member at All Saints Episcopal Church. He served on the Executive Board for the Diocese of Texas and also served as a Vestry member and Senior Warden on multiple occasions. He lived out his devotion to the Lord in his relationships with his family, friends, and clients.
Fred's love of football was second to his love for family. While working and raising his family, he found time to engage in football again. This time through coaching. For eight years, Fred coached in the FUN football league. He not only taught young men to love the game of football, but to play with integrity, win with pride and lose with grace. Many of Fred's friendships developed during that time—both with other coaches and with the players he influenced through his coaching.
Fred's love of football also spurred his longtime involvement with the Touchdown Club of Houston. He served in a leadership capacity for many years and played an important role in the creation of the Bayou Bucket, a trophy awarded annually to the winner of the Rice University vs University of Houston football game. Fred also served on the Houston Athletic Committee and was a charter member of the Quail Valley Exchange Club.
Fred was an avid University of Texas football fan, rarely missing a home or away game. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his outgoing personality, his incredible ability to remember football plays and scores, his unrestrained generosity, and his unconditional love for family.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Fred J. Curry, Sr.; brothers-in-law, Robert Patton and Ted Hamann; and son-in-law, Craig MacCurdy. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jann; his sister, Lorraine Patton; five daughters, Linda (Wally) Snell, Mary (Glenn) Harris, Marsha (Charlie) Poe, Lisa Curry, and Carol MacCurdy; ten grandchildren, Kevin Snell, Shannon (Maury) McGilvray, John Snell, Chad (Tiffany) Harris, Haley (Chad) Millis, Christina (Daniel) Bond, Gregory (Rachel) Poe, Madeline Poe, Megan (Daniel) Brown, and Kayla MacCurdy; and twelve great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Curry Family would like to thank Encore Care Givers for their loving support of Fred and his family.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 11th of February, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 12th of February, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston, where The Rev. Robert Waring, Pastoral Associate and The Rev. Jonathan Adams, Associate for Pastoral Care and Outreach, are to officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Bagby Parish Hall.
Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions in memory of Fred be directed to The Touchdown Club of Houston c/o Neal Farmer, 8106 Bo Jack Dr., Houston, TX, 77040; The Fred J. and Jann Curry Endowed Scholarship at the School of Nursing at the University of Texas Austin, 1710 Red River St., Austin, TX, 78712; or to the .
Please visit Fred's online tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020