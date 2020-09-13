Fred G. Russell
1934-2020
Fred G. Russell slipped peacefully away to stand before his Savior on September 6, 2020. He is survived by his lovely wife of 63 years, Kathryn (Kay) Russell and his three daughters, Ellen Marchand, Susan Schulz, and Sandra Russell; his 11 grandchildren and his 20 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, CCSC Houston, or a favorite charity
. A celebration of Life service will be held on November 7th, 2020 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Tributes and words of condolences may be left at www.settegastkopf.com