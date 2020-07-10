Fred Wayne Wiesen
1935-2020
Fred Wayne Wiesen peacefully passed away on July 4, 2020. More than anything in this life, Fred loved Jesus and lived to share the gospel with everyone he met. He faithfully served his Lord and Savior his entire life, and the desire of his heart was that everyone he came into contact with would come to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
Fred started North Oaks Baptist Church in Spring, Texas in 1980. He served North Oaks for 32 years, before retiring on February 26, 2012. Late in his ministry there, his first wife, Nancy Lee Morris Wiesen, passed away on May 27, 2010 after a long battle with cancer. Fred met the second love of his life, Carolyn Yost Wiesen, in 2011 as he was finishing his ministry at North Oaks. They married on October 29, 2011 and moved to Brownsboro, Texas following Fred's retirement from North Oaks.
A private, family graveside service will be held on July 10, 2020.
