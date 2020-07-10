1/1
Fred Wiesen
1935 - 2020
Fred Wayne Wiesen
1935-2020
Fred Wayne Wiesen peacefully passed away on July 4, 2020. More than anything in this life, Fred loved Jesus and lived to share the gospel with everyone he met. He faithfully served his Lord and Savior his entire life, and the desire of his heart was that everyone he came into contact with would come to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
Fred started North Oaks Baptist Church in Spring, Texas in 1980. He served North Oaks for 32 years, before retiring on February 26, 2012. Late in his ministry there, his first wife, Nancy Lee Morris Wiesen, passed away on May 27, 2010 after a long battle with cancer. Fred met the second love of his life, Carolyn Yost Wiesen, in 2011 as he was finishing his ministry at North Oaks. They married on October 29, 2011 and moved to Brownsboro, Texas following Fred's retirement from North Oaks.
A private, family graveside service will be held on July 10, 2020.
An expanded online version of this obituary and an electronic guestbook can be found on the Klein Funeral Home website, kleinfh.com, where you may share your memories and thoughts of Fred with others.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
Klein Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Memories & Condolences
July 9, 2020
My prayers are with you as you celebrate Freds life tomorrow. He was a wonderful man who raised a wonderful man.
Jennifer Van Gilder
Family
