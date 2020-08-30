Freda W. Brown

1925-2020

Freda Brown of Houston passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020. She was born January 8, 1925 in Shoeburyness, England. Freda worked for the British War Department in London during WWII where she met George, a soldier in the Royal Canadian Army, while he was on leave from Italy and they married after the war and moved to Toronto, ON and later to Houston.

Freda was preceded in death by her parents Rose (Lester) and James O'Bee, her husband of 66 years George Brown, and son Colin. She is survived by her son Paul Brown and wife Deborah of West Point; her daughter Shirley Cusack and husband Joe of The Woodlands; two sisters; one brother; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on August 31, 2020 at 11:30 AM and the funeral service will be at 12:30 PM at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex FRWY Houston, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 14301 Stuebner Airline Rd. Houston, TX.



