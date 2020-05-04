Or Copy this URL to Share

Freddie James

Alexander

1951-2020

Freddie James Alexander, expired (Wednesday) April 29, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 12p.m.-1p.m on (Tuesday) May 5, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Tuesday) May 5, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Houston National Cemetery.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.







