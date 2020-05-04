Freddie Alexander
Freddie James
Alexander
1951-2020
Freddie James Alexander, expired (Wednesday) April 29, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 12p.m.-1p.m on (Tuesday) May 5, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Tuesday) May 5, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Houston National Cemetery.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Viewing
12:00 - 1:00 PM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
MAY
5
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Houston National Cemetery
