Freddie James
Alexander
1951-2020
Freddie James Alexander, expired (Wednesday) April 29, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 12p.m.-1p.m on (Tuesday) May 5, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Tuesday) May 5, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Houston National Cemetery.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Alexander
1951-2020
Freddie James Alexander, expired (Wednesday) April 29, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 12p.m.-1p.m on (Tuesday) May 5, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Tuesday) May 5, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Houston National Cemetery.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 4, 2020.