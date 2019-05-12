Services Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the Junior League of Houston 1811 Briar Oaks Lane Houston , TX View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 2:00 PM Resources More Obituaries for Frederick Boone Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederick Boone

Fred J. Boone met Jesus on Monday, May 6 th , 2019 in Houston. Born on February 8, 1945 to Frances and James C. Boone, he was 74 years old. He was a devoted and loving father to his 4 children: Alicia Avila (husband Carlos), Andrea Chapman (husband Bert), Brittany McDowell (husband Austin) and Fred Boone Jr. and proud grandfather to Helen and Isabelle "Izzy" Chapman; Haden, Kelly and Robert "Rob" McDowell.

Fred attended The Kinkaid School, Lamar High School and graduated from the University of Texas in 1966 with a Bachelor of Business and was a member of ATO. He served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force for 4 years stationed in Maine, and then returned to Houston to enjoy a 40-year career in the automobile business.

Fred was active in many of Houston's civic and charitable organizations, most notably as a Lifetime Director of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. He served on the Parade Committee for 45 years and was the Parade Chairman from 1979-1981. As a native Houstonian, Fred truly enjoyed being involved in the community, volunteering with the Mission of Yahweh, The WorkFaith Connection, Star of Hope Mission, Open Door Mission, St. Martins Episcopal Church in the Order of St. Luke Healing Ministry, Bible Study Fellowship and as a Children's Leader, and the Lamar Highschool Alumni Association.

Fred loved sports. He enjoyed playing tennis and was a devoted Astros fan. He also loved the Texas countryside, where he liked to hunt, fish and hang out at the ranch with is family.

In addition to his children and grandchildren, Fred is survived by his brother Jim Boone (wife Chauncey) and their children Chauncey Boone, James Boone, Sara Hartley, and John Boone, his beloved, Nina Ambrosino and former wives Kay Vaughn and Polly Davis, the mothers of his children.

Fred was an inspiration to his family and friends. He never knew a stranger, and with a gentle and generous spirit was a blessing to so many in the Houston community. We all treasured his positive attitude, his tremendous love for people, his kind heart and his strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the team at MD Anderson, including Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero, M.D. and the Leukemia Department nursing staff for their amazing care for our dad during his fight against cancer.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Monday, May 13th from 6pm to 8pm at the Junior League of Houston, 1811 Briar Oaks Lane, Houston, Texas, 77027. Following a private interment at Forest Park Cemetery, Fred's life will be celebrated during a memorial service at two o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 14 in the sanctuary of St. Martin's Episcopal Church; 717 Sage Road, with Rev. Rutger-Jan (R-J) Heijmen and the Rev. Alex D Graham III officiating. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the Bagby Hall of St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers or customary remembrances please consider directing memorial contributions to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo scholarship fund, St. Martin's Episcopal Church or MD Anderson. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2019