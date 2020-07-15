1/1
Frederick Brock
1954 - 2020
Frederick Bascom Brock
1954-2020
Frederick Bascom Brock passed away on July 10, 2020, at home.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Ricardo Arriola, Celebrant. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek, Texas.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel
JUL
16
Service
10:30 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
JUL
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gulf Prairie Cemetery
