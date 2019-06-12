Frederick Oscar Lewis

1952-2019

Frederick Oscar Lewis passed away on June 10th, 2019 in Houston, TX at the age of 66. He was born on November 12, 1952 in Columbus, MS to Warren Hart Lewis Sr and Virginia Green Lewis. Fred was an engineer for several tv stations throughout his life and also worked at NASA before retirement. Fred enjoyed being outdoors and exploring nature. He truly loved all his family and spending time with them all. He was an amazing father, husband, and friend to all. He was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Virginia Lewis, brother Warren Hart Lewis Jr, brother Jack B Lewis, sister Jean Lewis Sudduth. Fred is survived by his wife Myhanh T Lewis, daughter Stephanie Lewis Gandara and spouse Steven Gandara, daughter Myhanh Jean Lewis, stepsons Danny Vu and Dan That Ton, stepdaughters Judy Vu and Lily Vu, brother Frank Lewis and spouse Kathy Lewis, grandchildren Mason and Caitlyn Gandara, Avery Vu, and Chloe Vu, and many other nieces, nephews and cousins that loved and adored him. The Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13,2019 from 3-5:00pm with a Ceremony at 4 o'clock at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary