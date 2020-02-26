|
|
Frederick Adolphus Trombley Jr.
1953-2020
Frederick Adolphus Trombley, Jr., 66, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, Texas, with Elder Mike Moseley officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey. Rosary will follow visitation from 8:00-8:30 p.m.
Fred was born in San Antonio but grew up in various places around the world, including Germany, Turkey, and a few different cities around the US, having been born the son of an Army colonel. Upon retirement, Colonel Trombley brought his family back to Waco, which was Mildred's hometown. Fred attended Reicher High School and Baylor University. When Fred was five, he told his mother that when he grew up, he wanted to "get in one place and stay there." So, after he graduated from Baylor, he didn't stray far. He moved to Dallas, where he got a job as an accountant at Sedco Drilling Company, where he met the love of his life and worked until the company was bought out by Schlumberger. His talent and abilities were greatly appreciated, but he didn't want to have to move his family every couple of years, so he asked to be laid off. After a few months of fun then fear, Fred was offered a position with Ensco (now known as Valaris), which required a move to Houston in 2011.
He was planning to retire on Friday, February 28, and move with his wife to Waco, where they were restoring their dream home.
Fred was preceded in death by this parents, Col. Frederick A. and Mildred A. Trombley, of Waco.
Fred is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Sandy Trombley of Houston; his daughters, Gabby Trombley of Kenmore, Washington, and Dannie Grego of Richardson, Texas, along with Dannie's husband, John, and, arriving later this summer, Fred's and Sandy's long awaited first grandbaby. Fred already had great plans for spoiling this tiny and much-loved miracle. He is also survived by his sister, Irene Hofstetter and her husband, Mark, of Evans, Georgia, as well as their children, Cora of Baltimore, Maryland, Ben of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Jake of Boston, Massachusetts.
Fred was a man of rare form. Almost everyone who knew him expressed that he was the most genuinely nice person they had ever met. He was a terrible liar, not to say that he was a habitual liar; he was just really bad at it! He told the most stereotypical Dad jokes and never minded if he was the butt of someone else's jokes. He could certainly take as well as he gave. His love for his family knew absolutely no bounds. Our world has become darker with his passing.
Pallbearers will be Dave Armour, Tommy Darby, Bill Grego, Tim Lowrance, Bud Malone, Tom Schexnayder, David Schlack, and Paul Smith.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the and hug your loved ones. Every day tell your special someone that you love him or her. Fred did.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020