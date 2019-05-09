Frederik Hendrik "Hank" ten Broeke

1934-2019

Frederik Hendrik (Hank) ten Broeke, age 84, of Atlanta, GA passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born August 26, 1934, in Tulsa, OK, the eldest of four brothers to Blanche and Henry ten Broeke.

He attended high school in Calgary, Canada and graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor's degree in marketing. Following graduation, he started a career with Shell Oil Company in New York City which would last thirty-one years. After a period of various positions in the Northeast, Hank returned to Shell headquarters in Houston in the early seventies where he remained a resident for forty-four years until Judy and his recent move to Atlanta. He was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church in the Champions area.

Hank met his future wife on a blind date in Akron, OH over Christmas leave from the army and they were married September 23, 1960. He had a love of travel that took Judy and him to destinations all around the world. Several places in Europe were his favorite along with the Lake Louise / Banff area of Canada where he spent some time during college. He especially enjoyed visiting the national parks around the United States.

In his spare time, he enjoyed golf and had an extensive golf ball collection that people were amazed to discover totaled in the thousands. He was also an avid bridge player. After retirement, Hank developed a fondness for dancing which complemented his passion for music. Frequently Judy and he would go out for a night of dancing and music where he sometimes would join his friends on stage for a song or two.

Hank is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy of Atlanta, GA; daughter Gretchen Poe and former son-in-law Dwayne Poe both of Houston along with his granddaughter Chloe Poe of Belton, TX; son Bill and wife Heather, granddaughter Hailey and grandson Wesley all of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by brother Dr. Jim ten Broeke of Minneapolis, MN, brother Dr. John ten Broeke and sister-in-law Phyllis of Centerville, MA, sister-in-law Dr. Pat ten Broeke of Portland, OR, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his brother Ted ten Broeke of Austin, TX and sister-in-law Susan ten Broeke of Minneapolis, MN.

A private service for the family will be held Friday, May 10th at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Hank's memory be made to the at https://act.alz.org/donate.

H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, Sandy Springs, GA Published in Houston Chronicle from May 9 to May 12, 2019