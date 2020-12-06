Freeda "Gigi" Keith
1944-2020
On October 20, 2020, Freeda "Gigi" Keith peacefully passed away with her daughter by her side in Austin, Texas.
Freeda was born on August 29th 1944 to the late Mary and Alfred Baty and spent her childhood in Gans, Oklahoma. She married Wilton Keith and they settled in Houston, Texas where the two of them raised their daughter. Freeda had a long career in serving others via worker's compensation and won numerous awards for her service. She always had time to crochet an afghan upon your marriage or birth of a child or if you asked nicely. If you are an Alan Jackson or Survivor fan, then the two of you would have been two peas in a pod. One of her favorite pastimes was to be on her porch, looking at her beautiful back yard while sipping an ice-cold Pepsi.
She was pre-deceased by her loyal husband, Wilton Keith, three sisters, four brothers and her precious dog, Java. She is survived by daughter Crystal McQueeney and family of Austin, TX.
Left with fond memories are her siblings Cathi (Gil) Laird of Klein, TX, Lloyd (Mickie) Baty, Sr. of Huntsville,TX, and Jim Baty of Sallisaw,OK, brother-in-law, Herschel Renfro of Huntsville,TX, sister-in-law, Lorine Marner of Kokomo, IN and brother-in-law, Hobert Keith of Van Buren, AR.
Remembrances may be directed to the National Council for Adoption. www.adoptioncouncil.org/give
A memorial is planned for the spring.