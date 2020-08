G. Wyndham Smith1942-2020G. Wyndham Smith, passed away on Friday, the 28th of August 2020. He was 78 years of age.Funeral arrangements pending and services are to be announced.Please visit Mr. Smith's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.