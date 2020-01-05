|
G.A. "Bud" Hooper
1924-2020
G. A. "BUD" HOOPER, 95, of Plantersville, TX passed away January 1, 2020. A long time resident of Houston, he became widely known as one of "Bud & Bud the Hooper Twins", playing fiddle and real country music for 70 years. After retiring as plant supervisor of Koppers Company he continued to enjoy life to the full spending happy times with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Edna, grandson Jason Hooper, twin brother J.E. "Bud" Hooper and sister-in-law Mildred.
He is survived by his children Gerald Hooper and wife Kathaleen, along with their daughter Krystal and sons Duece and Cash; daughter Donna Henningsen and husband George; son Kenneth Hooper and wife Dena; granddaughter Rachelle Luera and husband Roger, great grandchildren Grayson and Brooklyn Luera and numerous nieces, nephews , loving family members and friends. Of special significance, Bud is also survived by his second love, Dorothy Strong, who added 19 years of happiness to his life.
The family expresses the deepest gratitude to Amy who shared her love and tender care not only for Bud, but the entire family; as well as to Visiting Angels, Rachael and Surina, for their help at the right time.
Friends may visit with his family from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday January 7th, at Klein Funeral Home, Magnolia, where funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday January 8th. Interment to follow in Klein Memorial Park, SH 249, Pinehurst.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020