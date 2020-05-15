Gable Langford
1950 - 2020
Gable Langford
1950-2020
Gable Langford, expired (Saturday) May 9, 2020. A walk-through viewing will be held from 10-11a.m on (Friday) May 15, 2020. Funeral Service (Saturday) May 16, 2020 at 1:00p.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jerome Davis, officiating.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
MAY
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
May 14, 2020
My condolences to the family I met Gable many years ago when I was starting my family in which he was a great role model for me. A most friendly and always smiling type of guy. Rest in peace my friend and you will always live within me. It was a pleasure to have known you.
Wayne Edison
Friend
