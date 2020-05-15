Gable Langford
1950-2020
Gable Langford, expired (Saturday) May 9, 2020. A walk-through viewing will be held from 10-11a.m on (Friday) May 15, 2020. Funeral Service (Saturday) May 16, 2020 at 1:00p.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jerome Davis, officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 15, 2020.