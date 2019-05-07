Home

Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors
8303 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX
View Map
Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Corsicana, TX
View Map
More Obituaries for Gail James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail James


1944 - 2019
Gail James Obituary
Gail Atwood James
1944-2019
Gail Atwood James passed away at her home in Houston, Texas on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born in Alexandria, Louisiana to Levi C. and Edwina Atwood on August 2, 1944.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Edwina Atwood and grandparents Levy Calvin Atwood, JaNette Price, Jude Redd McClendon and William Louis McClendon.
She is survived by her husband Lynn James; by her children Jim Cheshier and wife Melissa; Scott Shook and wife Vicki; grandchildren Mason Cheshier, Logan Cheshier, Makenna Shook, Kodi Shook and Kinley Shook; sisters Melba Lane Atwood, Bobby Casto, Diane Whitlock, Peggy Magnusson, Pat Doss; sister-in-law Norma Roby; numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dachshunds Ginger and Angel.
Gail spent over 30 years in Residential Land Development developing communities in Houston, Dallas and Austin. She worked for such notables as Brighton Homes, R.G. Miller Engineers, Holcomb-Schubert Properties and McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc.
Gail enjoyed exercising, walks in the park and motoring in her Mini. She was an avid reader and loved to study the culture of the South and tour antebellum homes. On occasion she has been known to engage in a spirited debate on politics or current social events, but her real passion in life was her love for her Grandchildren. As a tribute to her legacy she taught them to love each other, to have strength in everything they do, and most importantly she taught them to be courageous in every situation, no matter the obstacles and outcomes.
Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston TX 77024. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston TX 77024. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Corsicana, Texas at 3:00 PM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 7, 2019
