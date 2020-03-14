|
Gail Louise Fisher Jensen
1950-2020
Gail Louise Fisher Jensen, age 69 of Tyler, Texas, passed away March 12, 2020, after a very long battle with dementia. Gail was born in Dallas, Texas, on September 25, 1950, to Dr. James and Sharon (Black) Fisher. The family moved to Rusk when Gail was two years old. In addition to truly enjoying academics, Gail was a member of the high school band playing the flute and as a talented twirler, earning her the position of Drum Major her senior year. She was valedictorian of her class at Rusk High School in 1969. Her talents in the ballet studio were also becoming apparent, and it was the start of a life and career that would focus on the art of beautiful movement.
Gail attended Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, where she graduated with honors with a Bachelor's degree in English, a minor in history, and a teaching certificate. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) sorority and served as President of the Lamar Chapter. Her experience as a soloist with Lamar University Ballet and a member of the Beaumont Civic Ballet led to a fifteen-year career as a dance specialist in public education. During her tenure as the drill team director at Westchester High School in Houston, the Westchester dance team won first place at the Tulip Time International Music Festival in Lisse, The Netherlands and performed in the Battersea Park Easter Parade in London. In the United States, her dance teams opened the nationally televised NBC TV Orange Bowl Parade and were featured performers in The Orange Bowl and The Sugar Bowl. For the first Pro Bowl ever held in Aloha Stadium, Gail choreographed and directed the entire televised halftime featuring the Westchester dancers.
She married the love of her life, Bryant Jensen, in 1986. Together, they worked hard, traveled the world, and orchestrated the Young! Tanzsommer: Stars of Tomorrow, the pre-professional portion of the Tanzsommer dance festival in Austria from 1995-2006. She was also an active volunteer with Junior League and ZTA. She would say that these years were the best times of her life.
She is survived by daughter Jacqueline Crill and her husband Josh Crill of Loveland, Colorado; step-daughter Dr. Courtney Aberle and her husband Ian Aberle of Allen, Texas; step-son Reagan Jensen of Dallas, Texas; grandsons Jackson Bowser and Jaden Bowser of Loveland, Colorado; step-granddaughters Cai Anne Aberle and Kalin Aberle of Allen, Texas; brother Gary Fisher and his wife Cheryle Fisher of Troup, Texas; brother Mark Fisher and his wife Donna Fisher of Troup, Texas; sister Kathy Wallace of Dallas, Texas; and really awesome nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bryant Jensen in 2006, her father James Fisher in 1997, and her mother Sharon Fisher in 2006.
A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Rusk with Rev. T.J. Gabelman officiating. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. at the church and burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
A special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice, in particular Breanna Lowery RN and Beverly Lott CNA, and the Meadow Lake Memory Care staff. Our family is deeply grateful for your heartfelt work.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020