Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 443-0063
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
Interment
Following Services
Gail Leverett


1929 - 2019
Gail Leverett Obituary
Gail Leverett
1929-2019
Gail Leverett born December 10, 1929 in Queen City, Texas joined the Lord for the beginning of her eternal life on August 23, 2019. Gail is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernice as well as brothers, Raymond, Harold, Jarold, Travis and sister, Cyrene. She is forever loved by her brother, Nathan, her children, Delilah and Gary and wife, Juliette, grandsons, Jonathan and wife, Tara, Benjamin, Russell, Andrew; great-grandsons, Colton and Brady; niece, Darlene and numerous relatives and friends who shared many happy times with Gail.
Visitation will be held in the chapel of Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 North Freeway, Houston, Texas 77060 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 with a Celebration of Life service at 10:00am, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven with internment immediately following. Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Leverett, Benjamin Leverett, Andrew Leverett, John Lewis, Keith Lewis, and Christopher Lewis with Russell Leverett, Colton Leverett and Brady Leverett as honorary pallbearers. The family would like to express their gratitude to her caregivers for the loving care they provided to Gail.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
