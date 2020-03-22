|
|
Gail Lockwood
1933-2020
Our dear mother has departed this world to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
After suffering a long and terrible bout with Alzheimer's and dementia, Gail Louise can finally rest and find peace in the Kingdom of God.
Gail was born October 19, 1933 in Puyallup, Washington to Bill and Louise Snider. Gail was the second generation of her German and Norwegian immigrant grandparents to be born in the USA that had settled in western Washington.
Gail attended Hoquiam High School and then completed a degree in nutrition from the University of Washington.
Upon graduation, Gail worked as a flight attendant with United Airlines.
In 1960, she married Frank Lockwood, where they then moved to Florida.
After short stays in Florida and Georgia, Gail and Frank moved to Houston in 1968 where they settled and raised their four children.
Our Dad may have been the means in the family; however, our Mother was exclusively the end that undergirded our family together.
Aside from raising four sometimes unruly children, Gail was active in a wide variety of interests ranging from cooking to gardening to tennis to long walks at Meyer Park to reading to playing the piano to spending time with friends. Gail also enjoyed skiing and hiking in the mountains of Colorado.
One of her proudest moments on the mountain came when she became eligible for the free ski pass that Crested Butte Ski Resort offered to skiers 70 years or older.
Gail's welcoming committee on her next step into eternal life include: her mother and father, her brother, Jerry, her sister, Kathie, her husband, and her youngest son, Tim.
Waving good bye are her 3 children, Julia, Tom, and Mike; two daughter in laws, Nan and Shelley; one son in law, Andy; 6 Lockwood grandchildren, Joe, Amy, Katy, Forest, Brian, and Matthew; 5 nieces, Kim, Lori, Wendy, Cindy, and Stephanie; 3 nephews, John, Steve, and Mark; brother in law, Larry; sister in Law, Kay; and her baby brother, John.
All of us are very grateful for the tremendous professional staff provided by St. Luke's hospital and to all of the selfless sitters and caregivers that buffered a difficult journey with love and kindness.
We were extraordinarily blessed to have had Gail Louise in our lives for nearly 87 years who taught us the beauty of grace, kindness, and patience with one another.
With the strange combination of sadness and joy, we celebrate the life of a woman who gave us so much and asked for so little in return, to say a final good bye, with a smile in our hearts, that Gail Louise is finally home and surrounded by the peace and love that she emanated for all of her days she shared with us.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020