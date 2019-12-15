|
|
Gail Marie (Bakke) Staples
1959-2019
Gail Bakke Staples passed away December 9, 2019, in Houston, Texas. She was born 60 years ago on August 7, 1959. The daughter of Mary Lee Cottingham Benedict and Oliver M. Bakke, Jr., Gail was a third generation Houstonian and attended Briargrove elementary, T.H.Rogers junior high and Robert E. Lee senior high school. She was predeceased by her father, Oliver, and her brother, Robert Lee Bakke. She is survived by her children; Addison Staples and Mary MacKenzie Staples; her mother, Mary Lee, her siblings; Oliver M. Bakke III, and wife Julie, Carol Gallagher and husband Charlie and Cathryn Bakke. Also surviving her are five nephews; Ray Gallagher and wife Emily, Clayton Gallagher, Travis Gallagher, James Bakke, Andrew Bakke and wife, Erin; her niece and God daughter, Moira Gallagher; five great nephews, Elijah, Alyxander, Cedric, Connor and Ethan Gallagher; and many Cottingham cousins.
Gail loved vacationing with her family; her Briargrove neighborhood; being at Camp Waldemar in the Texas hill country and she loved any place in the sun: river, lake, beach or pool. She attended Texas A&M University where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She raised her children in Dallas before returning to Houston. She will be especially remembered for her creative talent and the personalized keepsakes that she made for her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 10:30 am, December 16, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 6800 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77025.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019