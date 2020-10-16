Gail Burgess Thomas
1937-2020
Gail B. Thomas died October 5, 2020. Born in Abilene, TX on February 7, 1937. She was the daughter of Richard Cooper Burgess and Mildred Pepple. After graduating from TCU, she moved to Houston, Texas where she met Bob, her husband of 58 years.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Bob Thomas.
Gail is survived by her three children; Tammy (husband Hayes), Tim (wife Susan) and Carrie (husband Sean). They have 7 grandchildren; Hayes, Ross, Hailey, Loren, Kate, Ashton and Carter. They have 3 great-grandchildren Hayes, Emma and Clara.
Private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice
.