1/1
Gail Thomas
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail Burgess Thomas
1937-2020
Gail B. Thomas died October 5, 2020. Born in Abilene, TX on February 7, 1937. She was the daughter of Richard Cooper Burgess and Mildred Pepple. After graduating from TCU, she moved to Houston, Texas where she met Bob, her husband of 58 years.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Bob Thomas.
Gail is survived by her three children; Tammy (husband Hayes), Tim (wife Susan) and Carrie (husband Sean). They have 7 grandchildren; Hayes, Ross, Hailey, Loren, Kate, Ashton and Carter. They have 3 great-grandchildren Hayes, Emma and Clara.
Private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Oaks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved