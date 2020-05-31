Gale Zubowski
1923-2020
Gale Tolces Zubowski peacefully passed away on May 24, 2020.
She was born on August 23, 1923, in Krinki, Poland to Malka and Lazarus Tolces.
Gale was a resilient woman that championed through life with an infectious laugh and energetic independence. She loved adventure and met challenges with grace.
When Poland became too dangerous of a place to live in 1936, Gale, her parents, and her three siblings travelled 30 days by ship eventually settling in Asuncion, Paraguay. Gale adapted to her new country, learned the language and made many new friends. Although she made a life for herself, South America never seemed like home to her.
Gale had been corresponding with her friend, Mary Marks, of blessed memory, whose family had immigrated to Houston, Texas. Mary suggested to her brother, Jack, to travel to Asuncion to meet Gale. After a brief courtship Jack brought his new bride back to Houston where she was greeted by Jack's large family.
Once in Houston, Gale joined Jack working in his family grocery store and quickly learned the trade. However, with the birth of her two children, Paul and Helene, her true passion and purpose became very clear; motherhood and family. From preparing lunches that made classmates envious, to acing homework in multiple languages and subjects, she went above and beyond for her children.
Family gatherings meant the world to Gale and she was an incredible hostess for many of the Jewish holidays including an annual "made from scratch" Passover seder. She was an amazing cook that lived to feed the people she loved. It was impossible to leave her house without immediately needing to go on a diet. She absolutely did not understand the words, "please, I can't eat another bite or I will explode." Her ability to make a house a home remains unparalleled.
Jack and Gale enjoyed adventure; traveling with their friends, spending quality time with family, spending weekends in Galveston, and the simple joys of being together at home.
As her children married and her family grew, she developed a wonderful relationship with her daughter-in-law Randi, and treated her like her own. Gale was so proud of her five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. And her grandchildren were just as proud of her, they looked up to her and named her Gigi. Her wish was for all of her grandchildren to be happily married and she lived to see that wish come true.
After Jack passed away in 1991, Gale was forced to live a new type of independence. Not being one to sit around; she became interested in the stock market and spent more time with her grandchildren.
Gale was also the fiercest of competitors and could teach herself anything. She spoke five languages, played tennis into her eighties, aerobics into her nineties, was a gold master bridge player, learned golf in her fifties and you did not want to be on the opposite side of a poker table with her.
Through it all, the two constants in her life were her love of her family and her Jewish religion. She was humble and generous, donating to support her love for Israel, Congregation Beth Yeshurun, Haddasah and other religious causes.
Gale was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents Malka and Lazarus Tolces, and her three siblings, Lobo, Elias, and Moishe; Mother-in-law and Father-in-law Joseph and Devora Freedman Zubowski, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ann and Charles Rice, Mary and Richard Marks, and Sonia Cohen, her nephews Larry Rice and Steven Cohen and nieces Laura Rice and Sharon Rice.
Gale is survived by her children Paul Zubowski (Randi) and Helene Kuperman, Brother-in law Ralph Cohen (Betty Rae) her grandchildren Zachary Kuperman (Talla), Alex Kuperman (Alison), Courtney Zubowski Haas (Eric), Stacey Zubowski Beckerman (Jonathan), Dean Zubowski (Sarah), great-grandchildren Ava, Stella, Sloane, Tate, Danielle, Eliana, Ethan, Jagger, Decker and Lexi.
The family wants to thank her wonderful caregivers who became part of the family Lily Levingston, LaDonna Brewer, Tiffianee Brewer, Jaqueline Brewer and Vicki Wheeler. A special thanks to her compassionate and devoted doctor, Doctor Alan Hoffman.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to Congregation Beth Yeshurun (bethyeshurun.org) or a charity of choice.
A private burial was held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Beth Yeshurun Cemetery officiated by Rabbi Brian Strauss.
1923-2020
Gale Tolces Zubowski peacefully passed away on May 24, 2020.
She was born on August 23, 1923, in Krinki, Poland to Malka and Lazarus Tolces.
Gale was a resilient woman that championed through life with an infectious laugh and energetic independence. She loved adventure and met challenges with grace.
When Poland became too dangerous of a place to live in 1936, Gale, her parents, and her three siblings travelled 30 days by ship eventually settling in Asuncion, Paraguay. Gale adapted to her new country, learned the language and made many new friends. Although she made a life for herself, South America never seemed like home to her.
Gale had been corresponding with her friend, Mary Marks, of blessed memory, whose family had immigrated to Houston, Texas. Mary suggested to her brother, Jack, to travel to Asuncion to meet Gale. After a brief courtship Jack brought his new bride back to Houston where she was greeted by Jack's large family.
Once in Houston, Gale joined Jack working in his family grocery store and quickly learned the trade. However, with the birth of her two children, Paul and Helene, her true passion and purpose became very clear; motherhood and family. From preparing lunches that made classmates envious, to acing homework in multiple languages and subjects, she went above and beyond for her children.
Family gatherings meant the world to Gale and she was an incredible hostess for many of the Jewish holidays including an annual "made from scratch" Passover seder. She was an amazing cook that lived to feed the people she loved. It was impossible to leave her house without immediately needing to go on a diet. She absolutely did not understand the words, "please, I can't eat another bite or I will explode." Her ability to make a house a home remains unparalleled.
Jack and Gale enjoyed adventure; traveling with their friends, spending quality time with family, spending weekends in Galveston, and the simple joys of being together at home.
As her children married and her family grew, she developed a wonderful relationship with her daughter-in-law Randi, and treated her like her own. Gale was so proud of her five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. And her grandchildren were just as proud of her, they looked up to her and named her Gigi. Her wish was for all of her grandchildren to be happily married and she lived to see that wish come true.
After Jack passed away in 1991, Gale was forced to live a new type of independence. Not being one to sit around; she became interested in the stock market and spent more time with her grandchildren.
Gale was also the fiercest of competitors and could teach herself anything. She spoke five languages, played tennis into her eighties, aerobics into her nineties, was a gold master bridge player, learned golf in her fifties and you did not want to be on the opposite side of a poker table with her.
Through it all, the two constants in her life were her love of her family and her Jewish religion. She was humble and generous, donating to support her love for Israel, Congregation Beth Yeshurun, Haddasah and other religious causes.
Gale was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents Malka and Lazarus Tolces, and her three siblings, Lobo, Elias, and Moishe; Mother-in-law and Father-in-law Joseph and Devora Freedman Zubowski, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ann and Charles Rice, Mary and Richard Marks, and Sonia Cohen, her nephews Larry Rice and Steven Cohen and nieces Laura Rice and Sharon Rice.
Gale is survived by her children Paul Zubowski (Randi) and Helene Kuperman, Brother-in law Ralph Cohen (Betty Rae) her grandchildren Zachary Kuperman (Talla), Alex Kuperman (Alison), Courtney Zubowski Haas (Eric), Stacey Zubowski Beckerman (Jonathan), Dean Zubowski (Sarah), great-grandchildren Ava, Stella, Sloane, Tate, Danielle, Eliana, Ethan, Jagger, Decker and Lexi.
The family wants to thank her wonderful caregivers who became part of the family Lily Levingston, LaDonna Brewer, Tiffianee Brewer, Jaqueline Brewer and Vicki Wheeler. A special thanks to her compassionate and devoted doctor, Doctor Alan Hoffman.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to Congregation Beth Yeshurun (bethyeshurun.org) or a charity of choice.
A private burial was held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Beth Yeshurun Cemetery officiated by Rabbi Brian Strauss.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.