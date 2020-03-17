Home

Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Forest Baptist Church
1700 43rd St
Houston, TX
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Forest Baptist Church
1700 43rd St
Houston, TX
Galela Hickman


1938 - 2020
Galela Hickman Obituary
Galela Hickman
1938-2020
Galela "Gale" Hickman, Born May 6, 1938 passed into eternity on March 12, 2020. She was a loving Daughter, Sister, Mother and Mimi. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill Hughes & Ida Mae Giebelstein. She is survived by her Daughter Deana Hickman Haas (Rob), Son Keith Hickman, Granddaughter Lindsay Blackwood (Wayne), Great-Grandchildren Michael, Kaylyn, Emily & Luke Blackwood, Brother Wayne Marks (Gail), and numerous other relatives. Visitation will be held at Oak Forest Baptist Church, 1700 43rd St, Houston, TX on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9 AM with services following at 11 AM. Graveside services will be held at Brookside Memorial, 13401 Eastex Frwy, Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020
