Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 277-1818
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Garlon Douglas Kelley


1948 - 2020
Garlon Douglas Kelley Obituary
Garlon D. Kelley
1948-2020
Garlon Douglas Kelley, Jr. "Doug" passed away on January 7, 2020, following a courageous 5-year battle with PSP/ Parkinson's.
He was born on January 12, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Garlon D and Mary C. Kelley, the first of 7 children of that union. The family moved to Texas in 1962.
Doug is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol and 2 daughters, Martha (Mike) Lopez and Mary (Frank) Russo; 5 grandchildren, Matthew, Mason & Morgan Lopez and Frank & Christopher Russo; brothers, Larry (Jeannie), Mike (Nell), Ricky Joe & Darrell Mitchell (Theresa); and sisters, Judy ( Darrell), Pam Adams and Vickie.
Doug was a true Renaissance Man, always busy with life activities, among them photography, oil painting, Irish Dancing, golfing, gourmet cooking, hunting, fly fishing, taxidermy and master gardening. He worked at the Johnson Space Center as a machinist, retiring in 2014.
A private visitation will be held for immediate family.
A Celebration of Life service for all family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Sugar Land Mortuary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020
