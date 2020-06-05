Garrett Daniels
1951 - 2020
Garrett Eldridge Daniels
1951-2020
Elder Garrett Eldridge Daniels, 68, transitioned on Monday June 1, 2020 at Memorial Hermann TMC.
A walk-through viewing will be held June 6, 2020 from 10 – 10:55 AM and a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Both services will be held at University Christian Church, 3610 Southmore Blvd., Houston, Texas.
Limited Seating due to social distancing, face mask required.
View the service via Facebook Live:
https://www.facebook.com/University-Christian-Church-136627889875832
In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations will be accepted payable to University Christian Church Building Fund in honor of Garrett Daniels.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
University Christian Church
JUN
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
University Christian Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

