Garrett Mason
Gilbert
1990-2019
Garrett Mason Gilbert, age 29, passed away on August 24, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Garrett was brought in special to this world by being the first baby born on New Year's Day 1990 in College Station, Texas.
Garrett attended high school in Katy, Texas, but his weekends were filled with fun and adventure at his beloved Papaw's and Meme's house in the country in Rock Island, just south of Columbus, Texas. Garrett grew into a strong, handsome young man who wasn't afraid to try anything. Garrett's adventurous side was revealed when he moved to New Zealand, working in the HVAC industry and giving snowboarding lessons. Garrett injured his knee while snowboarding in New Zealand and came back home to have it operated on. He settled down in the Austin area and bought a house in Buda, Texas while working in a supervisory role for the M-Tech-Icon company. Garrett was an avid outdoorsman and quite a good golfer. He had just found a new livelihood in fishing and had also bought a boat and would take it out at a moment's notice.
Garrett was preceded in death by his beloved Meme Clara Cohn.
Garrett is survived by his mom, Karen Cohn Gilbert, and Kenneth Duke, Jr.; his beloved Papaw Leslie Cohn; his uncle Keith Cohn and wife Christy; his best friend Wesly Arrison; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too many to name.
Visitation for Garrett will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Henneke Funeral Home, 1515 Montezuma St., Columbus, Texas 78934. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM, also at Henneke Funeral Home. Because Garrett loved the Astros and was a huge fan, please wear your finest Astros orange or gear, be it a jersey, t-shirt or ball cap.
Until we see you again, we love and miss you.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019