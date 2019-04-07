Gary Dee Bradford

1964-2019

Gary Dee Bradford was born to Clifton and Jean Bradford in Raymondville, TX on April 18, 1964. Gary discovered his singing talent at an early age and went on to become a recorded gospel artist. Gary and his mother Jean traveled the country in a full-sized commercial bus making their living performing at churches large and small. Mom the driver and Gary the singer. As Gary began to enter adulthood, the voice changed and life on the road became tiresome. Gary and his mom launched CFR Leasing, an equipment finance company, that successfully served their financial needs throughout the remainder of their lives.

Gary had a flair for style and enjoyed the finer things that life had to offer. He never met a stranger and especially loved his friends. Gary loved to talk and laugh and talk some more. Poor health and physical limitations challenged Gary throughout his days, but they forged in him a zeal for life and an unshakeable faith in the Lord.

Gary passed unexpectedly, but peacefully on March 21, 2019. No more tears and no more pain. Gary is preceded in death by his father Clifton A. Bradford Sr, his mother Darla Jean Campbell Bradford and brother Cary Bradford. Gary is survived by his brother Clifton A. Bradford Jr. This is where one would normally post "in lieu of flowers make a donation….", but though Gary was a charitable man and supported several charities, he would love and appreciate flowers, lots of beautiful flowers! A service celebrating Gary's life will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home Atascocita on Thursday April 11th 2019 at 7:00pm located at 17404 w Lake Houston Pkwy, Humble, TX 77346. Telephone (281) 444-2171. Further information, including ordering flowers, can be found on Rosewood's website www.rosewood.cc. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary