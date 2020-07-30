1/1
Gary Dorsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary J. Dorsey
1940-2020
Multi-talented Houston musician, Gary Joseph Dorsey, passed away in Houston, TX on July 26, 2020, at age 80.
Born to Emma and Rufus Dorsey on June 27, 1940, in Houston, TX, he grew up in Pt. Arthur, TX. Gary loved football and was proud to be chosen an All District Thomas Jefferson High Yellow Jacket. He attended Tarleton Jr. College on a football scholarship and later attended Lamar Univ. where he studied music and began playing in local bands with musicians such as Janis Joplin, Johnny & Edgar Winter, Ivory Joe Hunter, Johnny Preston, Big Bopper, Gene Bourgeois, Jerry LaCroix and Dale Gothia. Gary moved to Boston, MA and attended Berklee College of Music where he worked with many well-known musicians including George Benson and Dave Burrell. Upon his return to Pt. Arthur in 1966 he joined the popular 10-piece blues band, The Boogie Kings. The band has since been inducted into the Louisiana Hall of Fame. Gary moved to Houston in 1969 and played throughout the States and Europe with bands and musicians too numerous to mention. He was held in high regard by all who had an opportunity to share a bandstand with him. Gary was also a music educator and taught guitar lessons at H&H Music Co. and Brook Mays Music Co. in Houston for many years.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Shelby, and sister Rhonda Hughes. He is survived by his sons, Gary Jr. (Angela) and Jason (Zoe), daughter, Vicky McAllister (John), sister, Sherry Dorsey (Miguel) and many relations in the extended Dorsey family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. August 8, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Hwy, Groves, Tx, followed by a reception at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home, 4841 39th St, Pt. Arthur, Tx. Those attending are asked to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings at both functions.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life in Houston will be delayed until a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur, TX 77642
(409) 962-4408
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 29, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Leonard Swift
July 29, 2020
A life long friend and a stand up guy...always loved his laugh!
Maurice LeBlanc
Friend
July 29, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Katherine Fleming
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved