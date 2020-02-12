|
Gary Reynolds Look
1944-2020
Gary Reynolds Look passed away at home on February 3, 2020, at the age of 75. He was born in San Diego, California, on February 25, 1944, while his father was serving in the United States Navy during World War II.
Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Toni Barbour Look; daughter Marlo Look Gooch, son-in-law Jeff Gooch, and grandson Gavin Gooch; sister Elizabeth Look Biar, brother-in-law Andrew Biar, and nieces Lauren and Catherine Biar, and nephews Pierce and William Biar; and stepmother Carole Peterson Look. He was proceeded in death by his father, Garret Dawson "Sonny" Look and mother, Mary Reynolds Look.
Gary grew up in Houston graduating from Mirabeau B. Lamar High School. He went on to graduate from Texas A&M University's College of Veterinary Medicine earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) in 1967. Gary was dedicated and passionate about treating animals for 51 years.
At the age of 32, Gary joined the Harris County's Sheriff's Posse, which later became the Harris County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol. He was a life-long, devoted member committing much time and energy to the organization. Through the years he was promoted to Captain, and in 2013, he was commended by Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia for his 41 years of dedication with the Mounted Division.
Additionally, Gary was a faithful member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, serving as a Lifetime Director and Rodeo Veterinarian for over 35 years. He was a lover of the outdoors and spent time volunteering with Ducks Unlimited and Quail Unlimited. He also served the community in roles with the Rotary Club of Houston and the Houston Farm and Ranch Club.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Ascension Episcopal Church in Houston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ascension Episcopal Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020