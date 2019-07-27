|
|
GARY MICHAEL NEUBAUER
1943-2019
Gary Michael Neubauer, age 75, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 17, with his loving wife of 44 years by his side.
Born October 27, 1943 in Los Angeles and raised in San Antonio, Gary was the oldest of 4 boys. He valued his family & friends and fondly remembered his time as a high-jumper and basketball star. A 1962 graduate of Edison High School, he went on to attend South Plains College on a basketball scholarship. He received his Bachelor's Degree from St. Mary's University and his Master's Degree from UTSA.
Gary spent many years in education and administration. In 1980 he and his wife Linda moved to Houston and he finished his career in Alief ISD, retiring as an Assistant Principal in 2002.
Gary enjoyed golfing with his childhood friends, traveling with his wife, and both playing and listening to all sorts of music. In retirement, he took up dog training and was actively involved with Southeastern Guide Dogs.Gary is survived by his devoted wife, Linda, his brother Steve Boykin, his son Gary Neubauer Jr, his daughters Stacy Robinson and Leslie Cole, and grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A celebration of life service will be held at Bear Creek UMC on Friday, August 2 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs.
Published in Houston Chronicle from July 27 to July 28, 2019