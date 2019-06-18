Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowder Funeral Home
2422 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 412-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary West

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary West Obituary
Gary Lynn West
1939-2019
Gary Lynn West, 79, of Pearland, TX passed away June 14, 2019 in Houston, TX. Mr. West was born on June 18, 1939 in Dumas, TX to Alvin and Joyce West. He has been a 13 year resident of Pearland and formerly of Deer Park, TX. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of Balboa Baptist Church in Hot Springs, AR and is retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Mr. West is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Hanna I. West; son William E. Shock and his wife Camille; sisters Shirley Ann White and her husband John and Pat Hodges; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial gathering from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home 2422 E. Broadway St. Pearland, TX 77581.
The Marine Corps League will recognize Gary's service in the United States Marine Corp at 11:30am, followed with a celebration of life with Pastor Brad McLean and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: P.T.S.D. Foundation of America, Camp Hope 9724 Derrington Rd. Houston, TX, 77064.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now