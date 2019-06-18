Gary Lynn West

1939-2019

Gary Lynn West, 79, of Pearland, TX passed away June 14, 2019 in Houston, TX. Mr. West was born on June 18, 1939 in Dumas, TX to Alvin and Joyce West. He has been a 13 year resident of Pearland and formerly of Deer Park, TX. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of Balboa Baptist Church in Hot Springs, AR and is retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.

Mr. West is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Hanna I. West; son William E. Shock and his wife Camille; sisters Shirley Ann White and her husband John and Pat Hodges; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial gathering from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday June 20, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home 2422 E. Broadway St. Pearland, TX 77581.

The Marine Corps League will recognize Gary's service in the United States Marine Corp at 11:30am, followed with a celebration of life with Pastor Brad McLean and his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: P.T.S.D. Foundation of America, Camp Hope 9724 Derrington Rd. Houston, TX, 77064. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary