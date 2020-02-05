|
Gary Winson
1954-2020
The Netherlands. Gary Winson died on January 30, 2020, following a long illness. He was born on Oct. 19, 1954 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Gary is a graduate of Marandellas School, served in the Rhodesian Army and had a successful career in logistics. Gary was happiest on safari in Africa, being with his family and spending time on the farm. He lived an extraordinary life with adventures around the world. Gary was most proud of his wife, Karin Roelofs and their sons, Mark Winson and Rick Winson. He is preceded in death by his father, Eric Winson and brother Errol Winson. He will be greatly missed by his mother Fleur Teare, siblings Gayle Winson, Bruce Winson, Charles Winson and Melinda Rohrbach, his brother-in-law Jeroen Roelofs, and step-mother Enid Winson. Gary was a kind and loving man who adored his family above all else. Condolences may shared www.cuvo.nl/condoleren/gary-winson.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020