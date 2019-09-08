|
|
Gayle Hillman
1935-2019
Gayle Cutshall Hillman was born in Houston, TX to Gladys and Ellsworth Cutshall on October 30, 1935. Gayle was a mid-termer at Lamar High School and attended The University of Texas, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity. On August 17, 1956, she married Jack E. Hillman. Gayle was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She attended every performance or game of her children and grandchildren. She always gave of herself to help others and was a devoted volunteer. Some of her favorite volunteer jobs were with the Assistance League of Houston where she drove the zoo mobile bus, gave tours of the Medical Center, and worked at the Assistance League's Thrift Shop, where she bought more than she sold. She also devoted herself to service at Chapelwood UMC volunteering with the Kitchen Ministry, the Funeral Guild and especially the Gathering Place where she spent countless hours creating the perfect day out for Alzheimer's patients. For their dedicated service, she and Jack received the Heart of Christ Award in 2017.
Gayle was preceded in death by her mother, father, and son, David Reid Hillman. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Hillman; her son Scott Hillman; daughter, Susan Thomas and husband Tim; daughter-in-law Kimberly Hawsey Hillman. She also leaves grandchildren, Jordan and Gabriel Hillman, Hailey Thomas Hasenbank and husband Charlie, Loren and Kate Thomas, Reid, Luke and Addie Hillman, and great-granddaughter Emma Hasenbank.
A service of remembrance will be held at Chapelwood UMC on Sept. 13, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. in the sanctuary, 11140 Greenbay St. Houston, TX 77024.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chapelwood Foundation or Tribe + Glory at Tribeandglory.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019