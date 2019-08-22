|
|
Gayle Smith Watler
1942-2019
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Gayle Watler, our loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Gayle passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2019 due to complications from surgery.
Gayle was born to Walter and Gerry Smith on January 26, 1942 in Port Arthur, Texas, where she lived with her siblings Clark and Michael Smith. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School and was a majorette in the Maroon and Gold marching band. She attended Lamar University where she met her future husband, Kenneth G. Watler. After Kenneth graduated from college, they married on August 31, 1963 and lived in New Orleans, Louisiana. A year later, they relocated to Houston where Gayle enrolled at the University of Houston. Upon graduation, she went to work in the accounting department for Cockrell Oil. In 1969 Gayle resigned and focused on raising their two sons, Ken and Kevin.
Gayle exuded positivity and optimism. She shared a welcoming smile and uplifting spirit with all she met. She was an honest friend and loyal neighbor. Gayle was an active member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church and served on the Docent Guild. She enjoyed her weekly games of mahjong and bunco.
Most importantly she loved spending time with her six grandchildren and they, in turn, adored her. Weekends and holidays at Gigi's house and summers of "Camp Gigi" are precious memories for them.
Gayle is survived by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth G. Watler, Sr. of Houston, TX, and son Kenneth G. Watler, Jr., spouse Lori Calderoni Watler and children Gavin, Kristin and William of Houston, TX and son Kevin G. Watler, spouse Katherine Carlson Watler and children Margaret, George and Lauren of Fort Worth, TX.
Memorial services will be held for Gayle at St. Martins Episcopal Church, 515 Sage Road on August 22 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Martins Episcopal Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019