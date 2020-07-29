Gayle Patricia Webb

1941-2020

Gayle Patricia Webb, 78 of Houston, a longtime Registered Nurse at Heights Hospital, passed away July 24, 2020. Survivors: children Charles M. Curtin and wife AnnMarie, Kimberly Ann Curtin, Donald J. Curtin, Denis E. Curtin and wife Monica, Sean P. Curtin and wife Melissa and grandchildren Brynne, Cindi, Amanda, Ashley, Casey, Kennedy, Liam and Sloane. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents Elliot and Mildred Huff, beloved daughter Cindy Marie Curtin, beloved grandson Koda Patrick Curtin and beloved Husband Ray L Webb. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Our family would like to

give thanks to the staff at Copperfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation for their unwavering care over the past year and a half.



