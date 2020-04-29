|
|
Gayle Williams McDonald
1941-2020
On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Carolyn Gayle Williams McDonald, loving mother of 2 children and 4 stepchildren, passed away at the age of 79. Gayle was born on April 9, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas to Sumner and Wanda Gayle Williams. She graduated from Lufkin High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. Her first marriage was to Jerry Fuller with whom she had a son, Bryan Fuller (wife Sarah), and a daughter, Sherri Fuller Swearingen (husband Rob). She later married William (Bill) McDonald, and was stepmother to four daughters, Melissa Bohannon, Julia McDonald, Mindy Hensen (husband Charlie), and Melanie McDonald.
In Gayle's youth, she was active in the Girl Scouts, traveling to Europe by boat with that group and maintaining life-long relationships with many of those friends. Gayle and Bill blended their two families together in 1969. She attended many University of Texas football games and Astros games with Bill. She attend countless band concerts, half-time shows, baseball games, softball games, and organized weekend family water skiing outings, annual family summer vacations, and family Christmas Eve gatherings, a tradition the family has continued for 50+ years, even after Bill's death in 2007.
Gayle had a passion for serving other people. She was an elementary school teacher for many years, first at Slack Elementary in Lufkin and later at St. Stephen's Episcopal in Houston. She taught Sunday school at Chapelwood Methodist Church and served in a variety of lay leader positions including the Board of Directors. Her interest in history and ancestry led her to serve as a Docent for the Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park. She served on the Planning and Zoning Committee for the village of Spring Valley and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was known for her kind and giving spirit, positive outlook, and love of friends.
Gayle was preceded in death by her father, Sumner Williams and her mother, Wanda Gayle Covington Williams, and stepchild Julia McDonald. She is survived by her son, daughter and stepdaughters, sister Karen Dendy (husband John), grandchildren Amanda Terrell (husband Nick), Kristen Young (husband Ian), Katherine Worthington, Will Worthington, Heather Kemp (husband Will), and Grayson Fuller, nephew Preston Dendy, and great grandchildren David Kemp, Kaylee Terrell, Gunner Terrell, Julia Young, and Wyatt Young.
The family is deeply grateful to Laurie Graef, Gayle's dear friend who looked after her for many years. The family is also grateful to Gayle's caretakers Lucy Morgan, Vicki Simon, Peggie Bell, and Mary Miller.
A memorial service will be held on a future date at Chapelwood Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Chapelwood Foundation.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020