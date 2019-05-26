Home

Gaylen Goins


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gaylen Goins Obituary
GAYLEN KEITH GOINS
1961-2019
Gaylen Keith Goins, 57, passed away on May 17, 2019, in Houston, TX. He was born on June 19, 1961, in Stillwater, OK.
He is survived by his mother, Doris Ann (Yeats) Goins of Tulsa, OK, and various aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Verlan Leon Goins of Poteau, OK. Gaylen is also predeceased by his long time companions Paul Fraser and Dexter, his beloved Miniature Pinscher.
Gaylen graduated from Stigler High School in Stigler, OK. He celebrated 35 years sober in AA and was very active in 12-step work. He was also a student of A Course in Miracles and facilitated a local study group. Gaylen leaves many loving memories to be cherished by his family and friends. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to his friends for their love and support.
A celebration of his life will be held in October 2019 (date and location to be announced).
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019
