1/1
Gene Remmert
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Alton Remmert
1936-2020
Gene passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 84. He worked for Cameron Iron Works for 35 years until he retired to raise Brangus cattle. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Remmert, and blessed with two children: Clint Remmert of Willis, Texas and Tammy Smothers-Bradley of Kingwood, Texas. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov 11 from 5-7PM with funeral service Thursday, Nov 12 at 10AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sealy, Texas. Visit www.knesekfuneralhome.com to read an extended obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knesek Family Funeral Chapels
768 4th Street
Sealy, TX 77474
(979) 885-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knesek Family Funeral Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved