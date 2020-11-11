Gene Alton Remmert
1936-2020
Gene passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 84. He worked for Cameron Iron Works for 35 years until he retired to raise Brangus cattle. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Remmert, and blessed with two children: Clint Remmert of Willis, Texas and Tammy Smothers-Bradley of Kingwood, Texas. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov 11 from 5-7PM with funeral service Thursday, Nov 12 at 10AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sealy, Texas. Visit www.knesekfuneralhome.com
to read an extended obituary.