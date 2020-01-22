Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
Houston, TX
Gene Schwinger


1932 - 2020
Gene Schwinger Obituary
Eugene Albert "Gene" Schwinger
1932-2020
Eugene Albert "Gene" Schwinger, 87, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, the 16th of January 2020. A more detailed and complete notice is to be published in the Sunday edition.
Friends are invited to gather for a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Sunday, the 26th of January in the grand foyer of Geo H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service is to be held at three o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 27th of January at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.
Please visit Mr. Schwinger's online tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and condolences may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020
