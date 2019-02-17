Gene Thomas "Tommy" Dorsey

1928-2019

Tommy Dorsey, born on August 17, 1928 in St. Joseph's Hospital in downtown Houston to N.W. and Edna Long Dorsey, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 with family by his side. He was welcomed into heaven by his loving wife, Pookie and their two sons, Tommy and Larry.

He is survived by his devoted daughter, Diane Dunbar and husband Jim; daughter-in-law Becky Dorsey; grandson Duane Dorsey and wife Misha; granddaughter D'Lana Gonnell and husband Anthony; granddaughter Alyssa Dunbar; grandson Tyler Dunbar and fiancé Jade Vest; and the joys of his life great grandsons Brock and Bryce Dorsey, A.J. Gonnell, and Pierce Dunbar. He is also survived by sister-in-law Maxine Dorsey, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years Bernice "Pookie" Dorsey; their sons Tommy Dorsey Jr. and Larry Dorsey; parents N.W. Dorsey Sr. and Edna Long Dorsey; and brother Norman Dorsey.

If God made a model for a father, it was Tommy. His goal in life was to be a great parent and role model to his children and grandchildren. Tommy also lived for football and spent 35 years refereeing high school football. He loved every Sunday he spent teaching the 2-year-old Sunday school class at Tallowood Baptist church for 33 years.

His family wishes to extend deep appreciation to Houston Hospice, their wonderful staff, and Dr. Ariel Velasco.

The Dorsey family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. A Memorial Service celebrating Tommy's life will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00am at Tallowood Baptist Church, 555 Tallowood Rd., Houston, TX 77024. A reception will follow the service on the church grounds. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary