Geneva Ruth Wagner
1930-2020
Geneva Ruth Wagner, 89, passed away on June 17, 2020. Born September 16, 1930 to Leonard M. and Ruth Jones in Vernon, Texas, she was baptized at Fargo United Methodist Church, and remained a lifelong Christian. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, A.J. Jones, sister, Jerry Sauer, and nieces, Barbie Sauer and Carol Simonton. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda Wagner, Cathy Jackson, and Jan Wagner; sister, Jennie Thompson; sister-in-law, Mary Jones; grandchildren, Robert Lyrock and wife, Jocelyn, Jennifer Kriss, William Jackson, Elizabeth Morgan and husband, Adam; great-grandchildren, Ashley Lyrock, Genevieve Kriss, and Rosalie Kriss; cousin, Joan Sauer; and many nieces and nephews.
Geneva graduated from Northside High School in 1948 as valedictorian. She worked for 25 years at Prudential and remained an active member of their retirees' club. Geneva proudly served as a Fort Bend County poll worker for over 15 years. She led a very active social life and enjoyed day trips to the casinos, cheering for her local sports teams, attending dances, and playing dominoes with family and many lifelong friends. Geneva really enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren over home-cooked meals with their favorite desserts. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services for Geneva will be held at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 W. Broadway, Pearland, Texas 77581. The visitation will take place on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm with the funeral service following on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor John Mark Benson officiating. Interment will follow the service at SouthPark Cemetery in Pearland, Texas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.