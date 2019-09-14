Home

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary's of the Purification Catholic Church
3006 Rosedale
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Mary's of the Purification Catholic Church
3006 Rosedale
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Purification Catholic Church
3006 Rosedale
1933 - 2019
Genevieve Rousseve Obituary
Genevieve Rousseve
"GenGen"
1933-2019
Mrs Rousseve peacefully entered into Eternal rest, September 5, 2019.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's of the Purification Catholic Church, 3006 Rosedale, Saturday, September 14th, 11:00 AM. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 8:30- 10:45 AM. The recital of the rosary is scheduled for 9:15 AM.
She will be resting in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, today, Friday from 12:00 - 5:00 PM.
Cherishing many precious memories, forever in our hearts and thanking God for her life, are her sons, Roland Rousseve Jr. and David Rousseve; daughters, Laura Rousseve Allen (Isaiah Darnell) and Mary Rousseve ( Anthony Asa Gordon); sisters, Zinetta Burney, Esq. and Amelia Arceneaux; granddaugters, Homerzelle Candace Rousseve, Leah Genevieve Allen and Alexandria Gordon; grandsons, Isaiah Derrick Allen, Asa Gordon and Austin Gordon; great granddaughter, Anja Allen and many other dear relatives and friends.
Her husband, Roland Raymond Rousseve and brother, John Edgar Arceneaux preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Xavier University of New Orleans, 1 Drexel Drive, P.O. Box 66, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70125. Please place her name on memo line).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019
